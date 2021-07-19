89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $151,270.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

89bio stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.05. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,350. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in 89bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in 89bio by 13.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 170.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Raymond James lowered 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.