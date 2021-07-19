8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin Sells 2,251 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $57,287.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 196,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

8X8 stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

