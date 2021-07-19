9,340 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $6,960,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,200.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 68,954 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 104.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.28.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $371.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.97.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

