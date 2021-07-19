$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will report sales of $973.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,189. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

