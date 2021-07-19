Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Tops $43.15 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $43.15 million and $30.01 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 42,154,712 coins and its circulating supply is 39,532,648 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

