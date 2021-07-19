AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.56. 113,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,209. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

