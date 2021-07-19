Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Update

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $14.69 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9459 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

