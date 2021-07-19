Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $899,844.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $899,844.00.

Walter C. Johnsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Walter C. Johnsen sold 2,108 shares of Acme United stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $95,871.84.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acme United by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Acme United by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

