ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stake Boosted by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the quarter. ADC Therapeutics comprises 2.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ADC Therapeutics worth $178,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.73. 5,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.41.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

