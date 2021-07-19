Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 457.2% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,315 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARPO shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ARPO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

