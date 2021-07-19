AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 739,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AerSale will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

