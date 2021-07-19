Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Short Interest Update

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 810,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

AMG stock traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,196. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.