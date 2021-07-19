Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$102.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.25.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 588,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,722,000 after buying an additional 101,086 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 52,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.