Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,395,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 1,950,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,975.0 days.

AICAF opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

