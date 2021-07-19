Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. 223,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,606. The company has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. Research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.