Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRM stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock worth $12,396,254 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

