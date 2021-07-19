Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.36.

NYSE AA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

