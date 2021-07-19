Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Up 42.2% in June

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

