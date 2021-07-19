Alexander D. Moore Sells 5,600 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) President Alexander D. Moore sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00.

Alexander D. Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

