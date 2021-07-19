Alight Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alight Capital Management LP increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $125.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

