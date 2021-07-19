Alight Capital Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for about 2.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other news, CEO Jill Woodworth sold 48,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $802,712.76. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 969,876 shares worth $102,177,751. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $109.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

