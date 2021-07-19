Alight Capital Management LP Takes $3.30 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $290.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.40. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $440,955.46. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock worth $6,709,290. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

