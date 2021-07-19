Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.91.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.90. Allakos has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $8,774,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,718,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,774,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

