Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Sponsor I. Fortress bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the period.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 44,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,190. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.04. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

