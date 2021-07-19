Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €244.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €229.75 ($270.29).

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €208.95 ($245.82) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €215.16. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

