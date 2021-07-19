Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strategic buyouts of Walker Die, C&R Tool & Engineering, Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle (EV) systems division are set to boost Allison’s long-term prospects. Allison's diverse revenue sources, especially the defense end market, provide a hedge against economic cycles and disruptions. The firm’s investor-friendly moves and upbeat sales and earnings guidance for 2021 spark optimism. However, the company's high R&D costs and capex are likely to limit margins. Allison anticipates a 30% year over year increase in R&D expenses in the ongoing year to fund product development across all end markets. Elevated debt-to-capitalization of 77% also plays a spoilsport. Further, supply chain issues across the globe remains a major headwind. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

