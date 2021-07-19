Alphr finance (ALPHR) Trading Down 18% This Week

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $504,027.46 and approximately $330,419.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002708 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00097905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00146436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,229.65 or 1.00242573 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

