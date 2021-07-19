ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $52.51

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $53.69. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $978,453.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,561 shares of company stock worth $3,221,849. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.