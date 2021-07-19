Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 77,998 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,998 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.23. 7,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

