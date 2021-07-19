Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $39.82 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,465 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $39,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

TT stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,979. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $193.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,720 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,978. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.