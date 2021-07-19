Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,511 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 325,465 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $56,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $163,801,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $160,382,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after buying an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after buying an additional 1,664,044 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, CEO Ian H. Siegel sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $2,942,050.00. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,020. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.