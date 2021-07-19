Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,173,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,971,000. AppHarvest accounts for about 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.61. 20,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,320. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

