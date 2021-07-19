Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,669,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.21% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 554,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,360.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 258,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 240,742 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,481. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

