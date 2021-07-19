Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $39.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,534.62. The stock had a trading volume of 104,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,384.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

