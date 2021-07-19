Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,377 shares of company stock worth $2,959,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

