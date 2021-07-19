América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 109.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 382,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in América Móvil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after buying an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in América Móvil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.00 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 36.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

