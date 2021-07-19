American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $18.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 1,686,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,762,324. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,731 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 6,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

