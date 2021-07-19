American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Earnings on Monday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Campus Communities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.51 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,262.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

