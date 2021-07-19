American Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,542. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

