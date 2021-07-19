American Capital Management Inc. Sells 671,769 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,636,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 671,769 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 5.05% of OraSure Technologies worth $42,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OraSure Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

OSUR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.39. 12,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

