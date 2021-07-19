American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.31 on Monday. American Lithium Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.