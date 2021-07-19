American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $86.40.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American States Water by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American States Water by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

