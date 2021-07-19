American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Up 4.2%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.31. 70,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,713,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Well by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

