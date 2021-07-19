Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in June

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the June 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ARREF stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.56. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

