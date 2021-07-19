Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $61,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI opened at $38.19 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

