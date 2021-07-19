Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,961 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Nucor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 804,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $92.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.