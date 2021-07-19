Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 92.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

ACAD stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.