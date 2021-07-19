Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $55,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 585,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 64,447 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $30.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.