Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMP. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $246.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12,627.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

