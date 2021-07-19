AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Sells $2,143,480.00 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,539,000 after purchasing an additional 168,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 8.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in AMERISAFE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

